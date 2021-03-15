LINCOLN (CBS13) — Officers say two people were arrested on drugs and other charges after a traffic stop at a Park and Ride lot in Lincoln over the weekend.
Lincoln police say, just after 7 a.m. Sunday, an officer pulled over a car at the Lincoln Boulevard Park and Ride lot. Exactly what prompted the stop was not disclosed, but police say the driver initially gave them a false identity.
Officers soon learned the driver's actual identity: 34-year-old Vacaville resident Michael Allen, a man on felony probation and with seven outstanding warrants for his arrest in three counties.
Police say 1.3 ounces of suspected methamphetamine was found in Allen's possession. A search of his car also uncovered 8 grams of meth, two digital scales, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded semi-automatic handgun with no serial number. Officers say checks and bank cards belonging to other people were also found in the car.
Both Allen and his passenger, 33-year-old Vacaville resident Jenifer Esquivel, were arrested and are facing a slew of charges.