By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Lincoln News

LINCOLN (CBS13) — Officers say two people were arrested on drugs and other charges after a traffic stop at a Park and Ride lot in Lincoln over the weekend.

Lincoln police say, just after 7 a.m. Sunday, an officer pulled over a car at the Lincoln Boulevard Park and Ride lot. Exactly what prompted the stop was not disclosed, but police say the driver initially gave them a false identity.

Officers soon learned the driver’s actual identity: 34-year-old Vacaville resident Michael Allen, a man on felony probation and with seven outstanding warrants for his arrest in three counties.

Police say 1.3 ounces of suspected methamphetamine was found in Allen’s possession. A search of his car also uncovered 8 grams of meth, two digital scales, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded semi-automatic handgun with no serial number. Officers say checks and bank cards belonging to other people were also found in the car.

Both Allen and his passenger, 33-year-old Vacaville resident Jenifer Esquivel, were arrested and are facing a slew of charges.