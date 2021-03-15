  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Hobby Lobby, Lodi News

LODI (CBS13) — Detectives are asking for help in identifying a pair suspected of stealing from Hobby Lobby stores up and down the Valley.

On Monday, the Lodi Police Department released a surveillance photo of the pair after they allegedly stole multiple items from the Kettleman Lane store.

READ MORE: New Search Underway Of Home Connected To Person Of Interest In Disappearance Of Kristin Smart

Police say the same suspects are believed to have been involved in thefts from other Hobby Lobby stores in Elk Grove, Modesto, Roseville, Stockton and Turlock.

READ MORE: 2 Arrested On Drug Charges After Traffic Stop At Lincoln Park And Ride Lot

Exactly what the suspects are have been stealing has not been detailed.

MORE NEWS: 'We're In This Together': National Guard Troops Return To California After Supporting Capitol Police Following Riots

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is urged to contact Lodi police at (209) 333-6728.