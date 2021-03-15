TURLOCK (CBS13) — A 27-year-old man has died after being struck by a car in Turlock on Monday morning.
Turlock police say, just before 7 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of W. Monte Vista Avenue and Del's Lane for a reported accident involving a car and a pedestrian.
An officer and an off-duty firefighter who happened upon the scene started CPR on the man until medics arrived. The man was then rushed to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.
The name of the man killed has not been released at this point.
Police say the driver of the vehicle that struck the man is cooperating with the investigation. Exactly what led up to the man being struck is unclear.
Neither drugs nor alcohol were factors, however, police say. Speed was also not a factor.