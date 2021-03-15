ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A search is still on for the suspect after a person was stabbed to death in Roseville on Sunday night.
According to the Roseville Police Department, reports of a stabbing came in at 5:49 p.m. from a neighbor in the 600 block of Hanisch Drive.
The victim was located at the scene but pronounced dead by first responders.
Roseville police said the suspect was believed to be barricaded inside of a home in the immediate area. At around 10:40 p.m., police said they made entry to the home and no one was located.
Residents in the area were asked to shelter in place while law enforcement searched for the suspect.
Part of the neighborhood was still blocked off by crime tape into Monday morning as officers continued their investigation.