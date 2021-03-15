  • CBS13On Air

If you're still waiting for your check, don't be concerned. 
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Keep an eye on your bank account this morning.

Stimulus relief checks have already started hitting American’s bank accounts.

The IRS says the payments are going out in batches and the paper checks will make longer.

If you want to check the status of your payment, you can use a new tool called ‘Get My Payment.’

Click here to use that tool.