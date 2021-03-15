NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — Four UTV riders are lucky to be alive after getting stuck in remote Nevada County overnight during the snowstorm.
The riders were reported missing around midnight Sunday. Crews searched approximately 214 square miles, more than double the size of Sacramento, and found the group around 10 a.m. Monday.
Authorities say the riders left a file of the route they were taking with a family member, and that likely saved their lives.
The Nevada County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team said the storm dropped nearly two feet of snow in a short period of time.
Multiple agencies, including the Placer County Sheriffs office, Tahoe Nordic, Sierra County Sheriff, Nevada Irrigation District, El Dorado County SAR, Butte County SAR, California Highway Patrol Air Ops, Mono County SAR and Richie and Jane Schluter, assisted with the search.