WOODLAND (CBS13) — Police are searching for a suspect they believe is connected to two armed robberies at a Woodland ATM this week.
The Woodland Police Department says there have been two armed robberies at a drive-up ATM at Yolo Federal Credit Union at 266 W. Main Street. Both incidents happened between 7:50 p.m. and 11:20 p.m., police said.
Investigators believe the same suspect is responsible for both incidents. They say the suspect was armed with a handgun in both instances.
Police say the suspect was a light-skinned male wearing all black clothing with gloves.
The Yolo Federal Credit Union is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of the suspect responsible.
Anyone who has information about the incidents is asked to call 530-666-2411.