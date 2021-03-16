  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Woodland News

WOODLAND (CBS13) — Police are searching for a suspect they believe is connected to two armed robberies at a Woodland ATM this week.

The Woodland Police Department says there have been two armed robberies at a drive-up ATM at Yolo Federal Credit Union at 266 W. Main Street. Both incidents happened between 7:50 p.m. and 11:20 p.m., police said.

Investigators believe the same suspect is responsible for both incidents. They say the suspect was armed with a handgun in both instances.

Police say the suspect was a light-skinned male wearing all black clothing with gloves.

The Yolo Federal Credit Union is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of the suspect responsible.

Anyone who has information about the incidents is asked to call 530-666-2411.