SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As expected, Sacramento County moved into the less-restrictive “Red” tier of COVID-19 alert on Tuesday.
Nearly two-thirds of California counties, representing almost 90 percent of the state's population, have shifted down into that tier over the past few weeks. The move means that a host of restrictions can now be eased, like on indoor dining.
The wider reopening comes at the same time as vaccine eligibility expanded statewide.
Sacramento County’s vaccination site at McClellan Park is expected to start ramping up shots to up to 1,000 people per day, officials said.
Still, as of Tuesday, 11 counties remain in the “Purple” widespread tier.
San Joaquin, Stanislaus and Yuba counties – who were also expected to move into the "Red" tier on Tuesday – were still listed on the state's COVID-19 website as being in the most-restrictive "Purple" tier as of Tuesday afternoon.
Sutter County also shifted down to the less-restrictive tier as expected on Tuesday.