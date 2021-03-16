  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Elk Grove News

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Elk Grove police are working to identify a suspect who robbed a Wells Fargo bank on Laguna Boulevard Tuesday afternoon.

In a press release, the Elk Grove Police Department said the suspect entered the Wells Fargo at 5210 Laguna Boulevard around 1:16 p.m., handed a teller a note demanding money and left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

He was last seen walking through the parking lot wearing a blue facemask, a black hooded sweatshirt, and gray sweatpants. Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male, approximately late twenties to early thirties with a heavy build.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Elk Grove Police Department Detective Bureau at (916) 478-8060 or Crime Alert at (916) 443-HELP (4357).