SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento police are asking for the public’s help to locate a woman who walked away from her Arden Fair home last week and hasn’t been seen since.
On March 9, 61-year-old Valerie Collins left her home in the Arden Arcade area of Sacramento on foot, say police. Her disappearance is concerning because she left behind her phone and her wallet. She also has trouble walking and could be using a walker.
Collins is described as African-American, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 250 pounds, and has black and grey hair. She also has a tattoo of her initials on her upper-right arm.
Police say they have exhausted all of their leads. Anyone with information about Collins' whereabouts is asked to call the Sacramento Police Department at (916) 264-5471.
🚨Please share and help us locate this missing person Family members/SPD are attempting to locate a missing person who left her residence on foot from the Arden Fair Mall area on 3/9/21. All leads have been exhausted & SPD is asking for the community's assistance.#sacpd pic.twitter.com/PFNDuj61zt
