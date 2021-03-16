  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Coronavirus, Sacramento News, Tower Theater

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With the county now moving into a less-restrictive COVID-19 alert tier, a Sacramento landmark will be reopening at the end of the week.

The Tower Theatre announced that they will be reopening on Friday – with a new name, too.

Reflecting a new affiliation, the landmark will now be officially named The Tower Theatre by Angelika.

“We all had an identity crisis during quarantine, right?” the theater quipped in a Facebook post.

Tower spent much of the past year closed due to the pandemic. It reopened for limited capacity in October, but closed once widespread restrictions once again went into place when winter came along.

On Tuesday, Sacramento County moved down to the “Red” tier of coronavirus reopening, which allows for movie theaters to reopen with strict limits on attendance.

Several Oscar-nominated films will be offered once Tower reopens, including “Mank” (which got 10 Academy Award nominations), “The Father,” “Minary” and “Nomadland,” according to their website. No showtimes were listed as of Tuesday.