SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With the county now moving into a less-restrictive COVID-19 alert tier, a Sacramento landmark will be reopening at the end of the week.
The Tower Theatre announced that they will be reopening on Friday – with a new name, too.READ MORE: Sacramento County Moves Into Less-Restrictive ‘Red’ Tier Of COVID-19 Alert
Reflecting a new affiliation, the landmark will now be officially named The Tower Theatre by Angelika.
“We all had an identity crisis during quarantine, right?” the theater quipped in a Facebook post.READ MORE: Military Ordnance Discovered In Stolen Car After Traffic Stop In Sacramento, Police Say
Tower spent much of the past year closed due to the pandemic. It reopened for limited capacity in October, but closed once widespread restrictions once again went into place when winter came along.
On Tuesday, Sacramento County moved down to the “Red” tier of coronavirus reopening, which allows for movie theaters to reopen with strict limits on attendance.MORE NEWS: Stimulus Check Update: What Other Benefits Does The Economic Relief Package Offer?
Several Oscar-nominated films will be offered once Tower reopens, including “Mank” (which got 10 Academy Award nominations), “The Father,” “Minary” and “Nomadland,” according to their website. No showtimes were listed as of Tuesday.