DIXON (CBS13) — Solano County is ahead of the vaccine game in California, opening the inoculation gates to anyone 50 years of age and older.

“There’s definitely nothing that requires us to slow down the vaccination,” Solano County Health Officer Bela Matyas said.

Counties like Sacramento, Yolo, and San Joaquin are now adding 16-64-year-olds with underlying health conditions to their vaccine eligibility.

“We’re closely following what the state is allowing right now,” Yolo County spokesperson Jenny Tan said.

Matyas says the county does not have to wait on the state to accelerate and expand eligibility.

“We will be doing all of the folks the governor wants us to do and then some,” Matyas said.

Solano receives 4,000 to 5,000 doses per week, which isn’t enough to keep up with demand on its own, but they’ve got help.

“We’re able to amplify that substantially with the vaccine that also goes to Sutter and to Kaiser in our community… it’s not just the county vaccine we’re using, but it’s also the hospitals,” Matyas said.

Jim Modar is only 40 and not eligible for a vaccine yet, but he’s ready to take his shot.

“If we’ve got more vaccine than the next county, great,” Modar said. “The more people we can get to take it, the closer we’ll be to herd immunity, the better for all of us.”

President Joe Biden announced all adults will be eligible for vaccines by May 1st, but Solano County plans to beat that.

“I anticipate within a week or two we will be open to all adults,” Matyas said.

Though, no matter what county you live in, there will still be distribution guidelines.

“You should be vaccinated in the county you live in or if you work in that county,” Yolo County spokesperson Jenny Tan said.

San Joaquin County spokesperson Jolena Voorhis said the county only gets a certain number of doses, so they prioritize residents.

Solano County tells CBS13 they’ve already vaccinated a third of their eligible adults. As the weeks go on, they expect to be able to vaccinate more than half.

The Yolo and San Joaquin county representatives we spoke to say they’re much shorter on vaccine supply and can’t move forward as quickly without more doses.