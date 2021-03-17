ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Police are investigating a shooting that has left one person hurt in Elk Grove early Wednesday morning.
The shooting happened along the 8700 block of Kelsey Drive. Neighbors say they heard several shots go off.
READ MORE: Wild Wing Encounter: Customer Vandalizes Antelope Wingstop Over Wrong Order
EGPD is investigating a shooting in the 8700 block of Kelsey Drive. One person sustained injuries and has been transported to an area hospital. This incident is being investigated as an isolated incident with no outstanding subjects. pic.twitter.com/5EQjXXJlyM
Elk Grove police say one person was hurt in the shooting and was taken to the hospital.
Exactly what led up to the person being shot is unclear, but police say the incident appears to be isolated.
Exactly what led up to the person being shot is unclear, but police say the incident appears to be isolated.

A 51-year-old Elk Grove resident has been taken into custody, police say.
An active investigation is still underway in the neighborhood.