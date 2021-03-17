  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Elk Grove News

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Police are investigating a shooting that has left one person hurt in Elk Grove early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened along the 8700 block of Kelsey Drive. Neighbors say they heard several shots go off.

Elk Grove police say one person was hurt in the shooting and was taken to the hospital.

Exactly what led up to the person being shot is unclear, but police say the incident appears to be isolated.

A 51-year-old Elk Grove resident has been taken into custody, police say.

An active investigation is still underway in the neighborhood.