ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Police are investigating a shooting that has left one person hurt in Elk Grove early Wednesday morning.
The shooting happened along the 8700 block of Kelsey Drive. Neighbors say they heard several shots go off.READ MORE: One Year Later: Businesses In Red Tier Seeing 'Green' On St. Patrick's Day
READ MORE: Davis Attempted Sexual Assault Suspect Accused Of Two More Sex Crimes
EGPD is investigating a shooting in the 8700 block of Kelsey Drive. One person sustained injuries and has been transported to an area hospital. This incident is being investigated as an isolated incident with no outstanding subjects. pic.twitter.com/5EQjXXJlyM
— EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) March 17, 2021
Elk Grove police say one person was hurt in the shooting and was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Viancia Roberson, 51, was detained at the scene and arrested on charges of attempted murder, assault with a firearm, and domestic violence, police said.
Detectives say there was a verbal argument between the victim and Roberson which escalated when Roberson drew a gun and shot the victim several times.MORE NEWS: Surveillance Shows Amazon Driver Suspected Of Stealing From Baby Shrine
An active investigation is still underway in the neighborhood.