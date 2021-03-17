  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Elk Grove News

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Police are investigating a shooting that has left one person hurt in Elk Grove early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened along the 8700 block of Kelsey Drive. Neighbors say they heard several shots go off.

Elk Grove police say one person was hurt in the shooting and was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Viancia Roberson, 51, was detained at the scene and arrested on charges of attempted murder, assault with a firearm, and domestic violence, police said.

Detectives say there was a verbal argument between the victim and Roberson which escalated when Roberson drew a gun and shot the victim several times.

An active investigation is still underway in the neighborhood.