MODESTO (CBS13) — Detectives are asking for help in finding another person wanted in connection to the shootings that left one man dead and another person hurt in Modesto earlier this month.
The shootings happened back on early in the morning on March 7 near Walter Street. Modesto police said officers got to the scene near Coffee Road and E. Orangeburg Avenue and found a gunshot victim.
However, officers also reportedly heard screaming from a neighboring street. Dispatchers soon got report about other shots being fired in that area.
Officers who responded to that second scene found another gunshot victim.
Police said the victim from the second shooting scene was pronounced dead. He has since been identified as 23-year-old Merced resident Clive Wilsonstewart.
Detectives have since arrested one suspect, 21-year-old Modesto resident Jon McDonald III, in connection to the shooting. A handgun believed to have been used in the homicide was also recovered.
On Wednesday, detectives identified another man they were still looking for in connection to the shootings: 20-year-old Demetreo Knox.
Anyone who sees Knox or knows where he might be is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.