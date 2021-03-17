VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Two suspects were arrested earlier this month after reportedly robbing an 81-year-old woman in a Vacaville parking lot.
Police say the woman had just gotten into her car on March 4 when a man opened the passenger door, snatched her purse, and punched her in the face, knocking out her front tooth.
Officials say a witness managed to get the suspects' license plate and provide police with a description of the suspects.
The next day, a Fairfield police officer spotted the suspects' Toyota Scion and detained the two occupants. The officer also found an unregistered handgun and an extended magazine inside.
Emend Wilson, 25, and Brittany Williams, 20, were arrested on robbery, assault and firearm charges.