ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A Sacramento man was arrested early Wednesday morning in connection to an Elk Grove bank robbery, police said.
Elk Grove police arrested 35-year-old Jacob Garcia around 2 a.m. at a business on Stockton Boulevard. Garcia is accused of robbing the Wells Fargo at 5120 Laguna Boulevard Tuesday afternoon.
A security photo of Garcia leaving the bank was released Tuesday evening and circulated on social media. Police say an alert community member recognized the person from the picture in a business in the 6000 block of Stockton Boulevard that evening and called the police.
Surveillance at the Stockton Boulevard location confirmed the person seen at the business with the suspect sought in the bank robbery, but he had left the scene before officers arrived.
Several hours later, Garcia returned to the business and officers were able to take him into custody with the help of Sacramento police officers.