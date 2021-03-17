FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Officers have seized three cars in connection to Fairfield sideshows that happened earlier in March.

Fairfield police say the sideshows happened back on the night of March 6 in the area of Highway 12 and Pennsylvania Avenue. Officers were able to break up one large group that had congregated in a parking lot.

The group drove out to Vacaville, but then came back towards Fairfield a little later in the night.

One driver who was part of the sideshow group, identified by authorities as 23-year-old Christian Placencia, then crashed into an uninvolved car head-on at high speed while trying to make an unsafe pass on Vanden Road.

Police say the group continued to stage another sideshow on Highway 12 even after the crash.

The group even allegedly threw objects and shined a laser at officers who responded to break up the scene. Police say the group continued participating in sideshows in the Bay Area later in the night.

On Wednesday, Fairfield police announced that investigators had seized three vehicles believed to be involved in the March 6 sideshows. The cars are now on a 30-day hold and the owners will be responsible for all fees.

Placencia is facing felony charges for reckless driving causing injury. It’s unclear if any other arrests have been made in connection to the sideshows.

A passenger in the uninvolved car that was struck by Placencia suffered major injuries but is expected to survive, police say.