DAVIS (CBS13) — There are new charges and new questions in the case of a man accused of trying to rape a woman on a Davis bike trail last summer.
Jose Trinidad Perez Meza is back in custody, accused of two more sex crimes, one of which allegedly happened while he was free on bail.
He’s accused of attacking a woman last August. He was arrested several weeks later, then posted bail a week after that. Sacramento police arrested Perez Meza again in December for indecent exposure.
In February, police in Santa Rose identified Perez Meza as a suspect in an attack that happened back in June of 2018.
He was already a registered sex offender when all of these crimes took place.
Why Was He Released?
The Yolo County District Attorney's Office tells CBS13 Perez Meza's bail was set at $150,000 for the Davis case, but admit it should have been higher. They asked for it to be raised to $500,000, given his criminal history, but the judge denied his request.
The DA’s office has not responded to several other questions from CBS13. They did say Perez Meza is currently in custody on $500,000 bail. He is due back in court on Monday.