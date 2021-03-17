SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police are investigating a crash on Power Inn Road that left one person with serious injuries Wednesday evening.
Police say the crash happened at Power Inn Road and 18th Avenue. The intersection was closed as police investigate the crash and work to clear the scene.
One person was transported with serious injuries, officials said.
It appears a pickup truck and a sedan were involved in the crash. The sedan was heavily damaged while the truck appears to have damage to the front end and the hood.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.