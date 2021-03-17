SACRAMENTO(CBS13) — Music poured into the cobblestone streets of Old Sacramento as drinks were flowing this St. Patrick’s day.

This year, businesses are just happy to be open.

Lucy Stiles drove 50 miles from Stockton just to have food and booze in Sacramento County, now open under the state’s red tier.

“[It’s] almost the same,” said Stiles. “I came out here and I rented a room, so I don’t have to drive.”

People were laughing it up, having drinks and enjoying each other’s company in different pubs across Sacramento and Yolo County Wednesday evening.

It’s a complete difference from what St. Patrick’s Day looked like last year.

“This was literally the anniversary of the date that they closed us,” said Patrick Redmond, owner of Father Paddy’s Irish Pub.

A year ago, businesses up and down the R Street corridor looked abandoned. Closed signs were taped outside windows and outdoor dining wasn’t allowed, leaving patios empty.

On Wednesday, a much different sight and a sign of things returning to normal. People were rocking their green and spending it too.

“Look I’d love to make some money,” Redmond said.

The uptick in business feels good for Redmond. He says St. Patrick’s Day isn’t just another holiday, it’s the biggest day of the year. The pandemic forced him to lose 60% of his business, now he’s moving in the right direction.

“We are making it, we are finding the other side of this,” he said.

So is O’Mally’s, welcoming customers back this St. Paddy’s Day. The manager was working up until the last minute to get the pub ready.

“Everybody is trying to pull together and get as much people so you know it’s a big holiday for bars and restaurants, a lot of people come out especially us,” said Matt Raines, general manager.