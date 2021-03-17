Menu
Doctors Urge People To Keep Up With Their Routine Screenings Put Off By COVID Pandemic
Even one year into the pandemic, routine medical screenings at the hospital have caused some seniors to think twice.
4 minutes ago
St. Patrick's Day Celebrations In Old Sacramento
With Sacramento County back in the red tier of reopening, restaurants and pubs are able to invite customers back inside for celebrations.
16 minutes ago
Wednesday Afternoon Forecast - Mar. 17, 2021
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting the rest of the week.
4 hours ago
Latest Headlines
IRS Tax Filing Deadline Being Pushed Back To May 17
The postponement of the deadline will allow taxpayers and tax preparers extra time to work through the ongoing tax issues resulting from the COVID pandemic.
Third Stimulus Check: When Will Your $1,400 Economic Impact Payment Arrive?
A third economic impact payment is already reaching some Americans, but the timeline will be longer for many.
Police Track Down, Impound 3 Cars Allegedly Involved In Sideshows Near Fairfield
Officers have seized three cars in connection to Fairfield sideshows that happened earlier in March.
Latest Forecast
Wednesday Afternoon Forecast - Mar. 17, 2021
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting the rest of the week.
4 hours ago
Wednesday Weather Forecast - Mar. 17, 2021
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting the rest of the week.
9 hours ago
Evening Forecast - March 16, 2021
More wet weather is on the way.
23 hours ago
Tuesday Afternoon Forecast - Mar. 16, 2021
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this week.
1 day ago
Latest Sports Headlines
NCAA Tournament 2021: 5 Potential Breakout Stars
Who are the players who will become household names in this year's tournament? We asked CBS Sports Network analyst Chris Walker to give us some players to watch.
How The NCAA Tournament Will Be Different, And The Same
College basketball fans have been waiting two years for another NCAA Tournament, but how similar will it be to what they're expecting?
Spring Training Report: Has Shohei Ohtani Finally Returned To Form?
Spring Training Report looks at a seemingly healthy Shohei Ohtani, Jacob deGrom's increasing velocity and teams' plans to have fans in seats.
NCAA Tournament 2021 East Region Preview: Michigan Won't Have Isaiah Livers, Can They Still Make A Final Four Run?
The Wolverines lost one of their senior leaders to injury last week. Can they still make it through a tough East region?
Doctors Urge People To Keep Up With Their Routine Screenings Put Off By COVID Pandemic
Even one year into the pandemic, routine medical screenings at the hospital have caused some seniors to think twice.
4 minutes ago
CBS13 News PM News Update - 3/17/21
A chance of rain returns Thursday.
9 minutes ago
St. Patrick's Day Celebrations In Old Sacramento
With Sacramento County back in the red tier of reopening, restaurants and pubs are able to invite customers back inside for celebrations.
16 minutes ago
3/17/21 PM Digi-Cast
Rain Returns!
39 minutes ago
Wednesday Afternoon Forecast - Mar. 17, 2021
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting the rest of the week.
4 hours ago
March 17, 2021 at 3:32 pm