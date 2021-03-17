SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Flames shot out of a multiple-unit residence in Midtown Sacramento late Wednesday morning.
SacFire Putting out 2 alarm fire in Midtown Victorian home. One person home didn’t appear to suffer injuries, just fire and water damage! @CBSSacramento @cris_bruton @GoodDaySac @CameronCGlenn pic.twitter.com/p5V4dsHvL0
— DG (@CameraGuyDave1) March 17, 2021
Heavy flames were coming from the first floor, prompting crews to call for a second-alarm.
The flames eventually spread up into the second floor of the residence as well as the attic.
It’s unclear how many people have been displaced. Exactly caused the fire is also under investigation.