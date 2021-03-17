  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Flames shot out of a multiple-unit residence in Midtown Sacramento late Wednesday morning.

Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene along the 2700 block of H Street a little before 11:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Police Track Down, Impound 3 Cars Allegedly Involved In Sideshows Near Fairfield

READ MORE: Deputies Find Freshly Cut Catalytic Converter After Traffic Stop Near Clarksburg

Heavy flames were coming from the first floor, prompting crews to call for a second-alarm.

The flames eventually spread up into the second floor of the residence as well as the attic.

Crews had the flames under control within a half hour.

MORE NEWS: Disneyland Sets Reopening Date

It’s unclear how many people have been displaced. Exactly caused the fire is also under investigation.