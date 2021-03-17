St. Patrick's Day BabiesDoctors Medical Center of Modesto shared pictures of babies in the NICU sporting green for St. Paddy's Day!

12 minutes ago

Susan Flores, Mother Of Prime Suspect In Kristin Smart Case, Breaks Her SilenceAfter 25 years, the mother of the prime suspect in the Kristin Smart case is telling her side of the story.

25 minutes ago

Teen's Family Wins $40M Lawsuit Against Lodi Skydiving FacilityVideo of Tyler Turner recorded minutes before his deadly skydiving jump was released by his family's attorney after a $40 million judgment against the owner of the Lodi skydiving business.

1 hour ago

Woodland Police Catch Suspected Shoplifters In Stalled Getaway CarWoodland Police officers were called out on a shoplifting case at the Walmart Neighborhood Market near County Fair Mall around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, but they didn’t have to look far for the suspects.

1 hour ago

Some Counties See Extra Vaccine Doses, While Others Face 'Erratic' SupplyAs vaccine eligibility expands, demand for appointments is already surging. But will supply keep up?

1 hour ago