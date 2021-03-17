  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Yolo County

YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — Deputies say they have arrested a man near Clarksburg who reportedly admitted to stealing a catalytic converter.

The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office says, Tuesday afternoon, a deputy pulled over a car near South River and Babel Slough roads. Exactly what prompted the traffic stop was not stated, but the driver was found to be a man with a warrant out for his arrest in Sacramento County.

A search of the man’s car soon uncovered some meth, drug paraphernalia and burglary tools.

Deputies also discovered a freshly cut catalytic converter. The man, 35-year-old Vue Yang, admitted to deputies that he had just stolen it off of a van near Burbank High School in Sacramento.

Yang was arrested and is facing several drugs, burglary and possession of stolen property charges.