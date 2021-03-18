SACRAMENTO (CBS) — The California Department of Public Health reported 3,038 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, which is a 5.9% decrease from Wednesday’s report. There were also 218 more deaths reported, which is a 0.1% decrease from Wednesday.
There were 109,227 new tests reported.READ MORE: 100 Single-Dose Johnson & Johnson Vaccines Administered To Sacramento Homeless
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 3,535,534, while the total number of deaths is 55,795.
As of Thursday, the 7-day rate of positive tests in California is 2%, which is a 0.1% decrease from a week ago. There have been 51,601,716 COVID tests administered so far.READ MORE: 'Could Have Done A Much Better Job': Newsom Admits Mistakes Around First Pandemic Reopening In AP Interview
There are 3,812 people currently hospitalized for coronavirus-related illnesses. That’s a decrease of 146 people or 3.8% fewer than the previous day.
There are 2,082 ICU beds available for COVID-19 patients, which is a 136-bed decrease from Wednesday.MORE NEWS: Fans Could Return To UC Davis Games Starting April 1
Note: Numbers do not represent true day-over-day change as these results include cases from prior to yesterday. All-time series data is by reported date (the date information was reported to the California Department of Public Health).