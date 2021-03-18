STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — Officials say they have detected the first known case of the B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant in Stanislaus County.
The variant strain first got on the radar of public health leaders in the United Kingdom late last year. Of concern is the early indicators that the variant appears to be more transmissible than COVID-19.
Gov. Gavin Newsom said that the state confirmed its first case of the variant in December 2020. The first detection of the B.1.1.7 strain in the Sacramento region was confirmed in February.
On Thursday, Stanislaus County officials announced their first detection of the strain in the area.
“The best way to prevent this variant from spreading, and prevent more variants from developing, is to stop the virus from circulating in the community,” said Dr. Julie Vaishampayan, Stanislaus County’s Public Health Officer, in a statement.
Exactly where in Stanislaus County the case was detected was not disclosed.
Health officials note that all three vaccines that have been approved for distribution in the US provide protection against the B.1.1.7 strain.