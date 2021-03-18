  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:El Dorado County News

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – A man arrested in Tulare is accused of child molestation and abuse in El Dorado County, authorities said on Thursday.

Michael Anthony Rodriguez, 36 (credit: El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office)

Michael Anthony Rodriguez, 36, was taken into custody on Wednesday for various charges including committing a lewd act upon a child under the age of 14, a forcible lewd act upon a child under age 14, child abuse, and dissuading a witness from reporting a crime.

According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, Rodriguez had been a youth softball coach in the area.

Anyone who may have information regarding additional victims is urged to contact the sheriff’s office.