ViacomCBS And NFL Reach New Agreement, Now Multiplatform Home Of League Through 2033The NFL on CBS will continue for a while into the future.

Loyola-Chicago Back In NCAA Tournament, Can They Recapture 2018 Magic? 'It Will be Fun Watching Them Again' Says CBS' Bill RafteryThe Ramblers were the darlings of the 2018 tournament. Now back with a higher seed, can they find that magic once more?

'I Have All Four Of Those One Seeds Getting To The Elite Eight,' Says SportsLine's Kenny WhiteGonzaga, Baylor, Michigan and Illinois come into the NCAA Tournament as the top seeds, but it's unlikely all four will make it to the Final Four.

Fox Hits Game-Winner Over Beal, Kings Defeat Wizards 121-119De'Aaron Fox scored 28 points and hit a jumper over Bradley Beal with 0.7 seconds remaining to give the Sacramento Kings a 121-119 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.