EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – A man arrested in Tulare is accused of child molestation and abuse in El Dorado County, authorities said on Thursday.
Michael Anthony Rodriguez, 36, was taken into custody on Wednesday for various charges including committing a lewd act upon a child under the age of 14, a forcible lewd act upon a child under age 14, child abuse, and dissuading a witness from reporting a crime.
According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, Rodriguez had been a youth softball coach in the area.
Anyone who may have information regarding additional victims is urged to contact the sheriff’s office.