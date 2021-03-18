SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities say a distracted driver narrowly missed crashing into deputies on horseback near Stockton on Wednesday.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says mounted deputies were out doing a training ride along the Diverting Canal just east of Stockton. The deputies let some traffic clear and started to cross Waterloo Road when a pickup truck started coming at them at high speed.
Deputies say it appears the pickup truck driver was looking at something in his lap and didn't even notice the deputies.
As the horses started to scatter, deputies say the driver finally skidded to a stop.
No one was hurt in the incident, but the horses were definitely startled.
The mounted deputies cited the driver for distracted driving. The sheriff’s office says that citation is the first one issued by their new mounted unit.