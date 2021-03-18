ORANGEVALE (CBS13) – An Orangevale man was arrested this week for allegedly possessing hundreds of child pornography images, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday.
George Alonzo Cazares, 44, was taken into custody Wednesday and is being held in the Sacramento County Main Jail on a felony charge of possessing child sexual abuse material. His bail was set at $50,000.
According to the sheriff’s office, the Sacramento Valley Hi-Tech Crimes Task Force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an electronic service provider detected the illicit images and videos in electronic accounts belonging to Cazares.
A search warrant was served at Cazares' home and, with the assistance of an electronic-detecting K-9, the evidence was located and collected, authorities said.
Cazares had previously been employed in "positions of trust" such as a security guard and attended sporting and community events where minors were present, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Any community members who may have information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.