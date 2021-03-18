VALLEJO (CBS13) — Six Flags Discovery Kingdom has set a reopening date for its rides.
First, the theme park says they plan on opening for members and season pass holders on April 1 and 2.
The park will then be open the general public on April 3.
Like nearly all California amusement parks, Six Flags has been mostly closed since March of last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, since July, the park has operated an animal-focused experienced for guests.
Earlier this month, California officials announced a relaxing of guidelines that allows for theme parks to reopen once the county they’re in reaches the less restrictive “Red” tier of coronavirus alert.
Strict attendance limits and other safety precautions due to the pandemic will still in be in place.
Six Flags says guests will need to reserve tickets online. Further, contact-less infrared imaging will be in place to take the temperature of guests before being let in the park. Masks will also be required for everyone over the age of two.