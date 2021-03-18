ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A man arrested on Thursday is accused of stabbing his 62-year-old father to death in Roseville last weekend, authorities said.
James P. Shade, 30, of Paradise, was booked into the county jail on murder charges.
A neighbor reported the stabbing on Sunday evening, which led officers to the home of Larry Shade on Hanisch Drive, Roseville police said.
The 62-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and his suspected killer was believed to be barricaded inside of a home in the area. After an extensive standoff, Roseville police said SWAT team members eventually made their way into the home but no one was found.
Police said Larry Shade was stabbed multiple times.
Investigators said the motivations in the stabbing are still under investigation.
The Roseville Police Department said there are no outstanding suspects.