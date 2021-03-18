MODESTO (CBS13) – A Modesto police officer who shot and killed 29-year-old Trevor Seever while responding to a 9-1-1 call in December was fired after investigators determined the use of deadly force was in violation of the department’s policies, the department announced on Thursday.

Officer Joseph Lamantia, was informed of his termination Thursday morning after a two-and-a-half-month investigation into the deadly shooting, which happened on December 29, 2020.

Lamantia shot Seever several times on December 29. Modesto police said officers were called to the 2300 block of Woodland Avenue near The Church of Brethren after receiving a call from Allison Seever, Trevor’s sister, who said her brother, bought a gun and was making threats. A gun was not located at the scene.

The Modesto Police Department said it learned Wednesday that Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager is filing charges against Lamantia.

Court records show Lamantia was arraigned Thursday afternoon for felony voluntary manslaughter.

“I have met with the Seever family on a couple of occasions and continue to offer my full support as they begin to heal after their tragic loss,” said Modesto Mayor Sue Zwahlen. “We mourn alongside the Seever family, and now begin the process of healing our community.”

Trevor’s family says it’s not the first time Officer Lamantia has killed someone and they want him off the streets.

“We don’t want any other family to go through this,” Allison Seever said at a rally for Trevor in February. “Five families is already way too many for one officer. Most officers don’t even shoot their gun.”

Interim Modesto Police Chief Brandon Gillespie released a statement after the news of Lamantia’s firing.