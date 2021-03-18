VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Authorities say a big rig driver is expected to be OK after a crash that tore the cab from a trailer in Vacaville early Thursday morning.
The crash happened around 3 a.m. near the eastbound Interstate 80 offramp at Alamo Drive.READ MORE: First Case Of UK COVID-19 Variant Strain Detected In Stanislaus County
READ MORE: North Highlands Dad Angry His Daughter Is Being Taught About Black Lives Matter
Big Rig crashes into Rail at base of overpass. Cab comes apart from trailer. Driver sustains internal injuries. EB80 at Alamo coming thru Vacaville. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @DinaKupfer @allyaredas @JohnDabkovich @GoodDayTraffic pic.twitter.com/ROocJwIuqZ
— DG (@CameraGuyDave1) March 18, 2021
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the big rig ended up crashing to the rail at the base of an overpass in the area.
As the aftermath of the crash revealed, the cab of the big rig was sent tumbling down the freeway.
The driver suffered internal injuries, but officers said he’s expected to be OK.MORE NEWS: IRS Tax Filing Deadline To Be Pushed Back To May 17
Lots of debris was left by the crash, but crews had the scene cleaned up and reopened by 6 a.m.