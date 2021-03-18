  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Interstate 80, Vacaville News

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Authorities say a big rig driver is expected to be OK after a crash that tore the cab from a trailer in Vacaville early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. near the eastbound Interstate 80 offramp at Alamo Drive.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the big rig ended up crashing to the rail at the base of an overpass in the area.

As the aftermath of the crash revealed, the cab of the big rig was sent tumbling down the freeway.

The driver suffered internal injuries, but officers said he’s expected to be OK.

Lots of debris was left by the crash, but crews had the scene cleaned up and reopened by 6 a.m.