SACRAMENTO (CBS) — The California Department of Public Health reported 3,287 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday. There were also 232 more deaths reported.
There were 144,231 new tests reported.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 3,538,821, while the total number of deaths is 56,027.
As of Thursday, the 7-day rate of positive tests in California is 2%, which is a 0.0% decrease from a week ago. There have been 51,811,542 COVID tests administered so far.
There are 3,812 people currently hospitalized for coronavirus-related illnesses. That’s a decrease of 146 people or 3.8% fewer than the previous day.
There are 2,069 ICU beds available for COVID-19 patients, which is a 13-bed decrease from Wednesday.
Note: Numbers do not represent true day-over-day change as these results include cases from prior to yesterday. All-time series data is by reported date (the date information was reported to the California Department of Public Health).