STOCKTON (CBS13) — News cheerleaders would be allowed back on the field was certainly something worth cheering about Friday for many students and their families.

This came after controversy spurred when the sport was essentially banned by the state earlier this week.

The back and forth has still led to confusion for some families, though, as some schools seem to make their own decisions.

In Stockton, there was plenty of excitement to be had for Lincoln High’s cheer team at their first football game of the season.

“This is really their only outlet,” said Lupe Aguilar, a cheer mom.

Aguilar and her daughter, Haley Lucero, were ready to go after last-minute learning the state ultimately allowed cheerleaders a spot on the field.

“It’s been confusing since day one,” said Lucero.

Confusing, though, because she and her team quite literally still feel stunted. She said her school had said no jumps or tricks for now. Cheerleaders at Lincoln seem to only be allowed to space out, stomp, and shout from under their masks.

“It kind of just hurts your feelings a bit,” Lucero said.

But the California Department of Public Health clarified for CBS13, nothing in their latest guidance stops cheer from stunting. Cheerleading and stunting, a moderate-contact sport, is allowed once a county hits the red tier.

For Lincoln High, still in San Joaquin’s purple tier, they’re able to fully perform if they’re consistently tested for COVID-19.

Lincoln High’s football team is, so Lucero wants to know why that isn’t happening for her cheer team? The entire group is eager to stunt once again.

“Us and the football players – we’re not in the same league,” Lucero said. “Why can’t we get tested, both teams?”

Lincoln High cheerleaders are hoping to elevate their skills and feel sidelined as they’re unsure what flies for now.

Many families tell CBS13 they want the rules to be more clear and concise for all, and not for different districts to interpret in their own ways.