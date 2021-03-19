Scuba Diver Comes To The Rescue After Bride, Groom Lose Ring In Lake TahoeA wedding ring fumble ended with a successful water rescue in Lake Tahoe.

34 minutes ago

Expanded COVID Sick Leave For CaliforniansMost Californians are now entitled to two weeks COVID sick leave. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed expanded legislation Friday that covers more than just COVID.

37 minutes ago

Trash Along Sacramento River In Sutter County Has Recreation Area Looking Like 'Dumping Grounds'Sutter County Administrator Steve Smith tells CBS13 not only is the county making it a mission to clean up the river banks, but they've also expanded housing options to find housing for those living along the River.

54 minutes ago

Cancer Diagnosis Separates 4-Year-Old Twins During PandemicAt the height of the pandemic, hospitals were limiting visiting hours, keeping loved ones away from each other, including two twins, one of whom fought for her life while the other cheered her on from a distance.

1 hour ago

Cheerleading Changes Leads To Confusion, Some Still Feeling StuntedNews cheerleaders would be allowed back on the field was certainly something worth cheering about Friday for many students and their families.

1 hour ago