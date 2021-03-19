ELK GROVE (CBS13) – At least one person was killed in a crash on Highway 99 in Elk Grove on Friday night, the California Highway Patrol said.
The crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. on the northbound lanes of the highway at Sheldon Road.
At this time, it is unknown how many cars or people were involved in the crash.
Caltrans said all northbound 99 lanes are blocked at nearby Laguna Boulevard and northbound traffic is being detoured at the Sheldon Road off-ramp.
#TrafficAlert in @SacCountyCA: 🚨ALL lanes BLOCKED 🚧 northbound SR-99 @ Laguna Blvd. due to traffic collision. NB traffic detoured @ Sheldon Rd. off-ramp. Expect delays. No ETO. #KnowBeforeYouGo @ElkGrovePD @CityofElkGrove @CosumnesFire @CHPSouthSac @TheCityofSac @CHP_Valley pic.twitter.com/rwExlSABEg
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) March 20, 2021
There is no estimated time for the reopening of the roadways.
This is a developing story. CBS13 will bring you more updates as they become available.