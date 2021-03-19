  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:34 AMSexual Abuse Survivor?
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Elk Grove News

ELK GROVE (CBS13) – At least one person was killed in a crash on Highway 99 in Elk Grove on Friday night, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. on the northbound lanes of the highway at Sheldon Road.

READ MORE: 'What Are The Chances?' Bride, Groom Lose Ring In Lake Tahoe, Scuba Diver Comes To The Rescue

At this time, it is unknown how many cars or people were involved in the crash.

Caltrans said all northbound 99 lanes are blocked at nearby Laguna Boulevard and northbound traffic is being detoured at the Sheldon Road off-ramp.

There is no estimated time for the reopening of the roadways.

MORE NEWS: 'Really Hard On Both Of Them': Cancer Diagnosis Separates 4-Year-Old Twins During Pandemic

This is a developing story. CBS13 will bring you more updates as they become available.