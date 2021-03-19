  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AM2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    11:30 AM2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs

“Thrive”
On-demand performances of “Thrive” are available March 17- 20, with a special performance and live Q&A at 2 p.m. March 21. Tickets are $10 and available for purchase online.

http://www.sierravistawinery.com
Event to be 10:00AM – 5:00 PM
530 622-7221
Reservations recommended and can be made online or by calling the tasting room.
FB: Sierra Vista Vineyards and Winery

READ MORE: Third Stimulus Check: Additional Benefits In The Economic Relief Package

MOST COMMON CLEANING MISTAKES
Putting Off Cleaning Jobs
Starting at the Wrong Spot
Using the Wrong Products
Using Dirty Cleaning Tools
Not Teaching Kids to Help

The Spruce
https://www.facebook.com/thespruceofficial/
https://www.instagram.com/thespruceofficial/?hl=en

Smitty’s Incredible Candy
smittysincrediblecandy.com

Who Is Billie The Bee Going To Be?

READ MORE: Man In Custody After Reportedly Shooting At South Lake Tahoe Police

Written by: Jasmine Eastburn
http://www.firesoulgraceheart.com

Illustrated by: Michaela Paul
Instagram: @raineart

@angelinamakepretty

The CO.TE.RIE
(916) 246-9474
marissa.at.the.co.te.rie

THE TOY ASSOCIATION
https://www.toyassociation.org/

MORE NEWS: Pipe Bomb Rendered Safe Outside Elementary School In South Sacramento

Website: http://www.thelittlerosebowtique.com
Facebook page: Little Rose Bowtique
Instagram: thelittlerosebowtique