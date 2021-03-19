Man In Custody After Reportedly Shooting At South Lake Tahoe PoliceOne person is in police custody with a gunshot wound after he allegedly shot at police officers in South Lake Tahoe. Katie Johnston reports.

37 minutes ago

Tunes With A Twist! - 3/19It's Friday so you know what that means! It's time for Tunes With A Twist with Jordan! Today he tackles 90's Alt Rock...play along with us!

2 hours ago

Embrace Your Gray, Ashley Has!Our own Ashley Williams is (allegedly) starting to gray a little, so she's teaming up with a local expert to learn to embrace her new gray hair! She's at DEEDA Salon with Angelina Caceres getting some tips...

2 hours ago

Dipped N Color Kids ClothingA Natomas mom has started her own clothing brand! Julissa is with Monet Dyson from Dipped N Color to show off her adorable kids clothing line!

2 hours ago

Pipe Bomb Near Elementary In South Sacramento Rendered SafeDeputies have disabled a live pipe bomb just outside of an elementary school in South Sacramento.

2 hours ago