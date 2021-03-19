SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Kennedy High School football player had a medical emergency during a game against Hiram Johnson Friday night.
It's unclear what caused that medical emergency. The player was reportedly taken to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
"We do not have further public information or comment we can provide at this time. Our thoughts are with the athlete, his family, and our Sac City Unified Community," Sacramento City Unified spokesperson Tara Gallegos said.
The game did not resume after the incident.
This is a developing story.