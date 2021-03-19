PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – Officials have detected the first known case of the B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant in Placer County.

The strain, which was dubbed the “U.K. variant” due to its spread in the United Kingdom late last year has drawn concern over indicators that it may be more contagious than COVID-19.

The county on Friday said the person who tested positive for the variant had no known travel history identified through contact tracing and had already passed their isolation period. The location of where the variant strain was detected was not released.

“The detection of this variant is not a surprise but is a reminder that the pandemic has not ended,” said Placer County Health and Human Services Director and Interim Health Officer Dr. Rob Oldham. “Even as we continue an aggressive vaccination campaign, it is important to continue to take steps to limit the spread of COVID-19 – and therefore limit the spread of variants – in our community, such as masking and distancing.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom said that the state confirmed its first case of the variant in December 2020. The first detection of the B.1.1.7 strain in the Sacramento region was confirmed in February.

Placer County officials said there have been over 250 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant statewide.

On Thursday, Stanislaus County officials announced their first detection of the strain in the area.

Health officials note that all three vaccines that have been approved for distribution in the US provide protection against the B.1.1.7 strain.