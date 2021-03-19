SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Deputies have cordoned off a section of street in South Sacramento as they investigate a suspicious device.
The incident is unfolding in the 5700 block of Laurine Way, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department. They urge people to avoid the area.
This is the same area where a live pipe bomb and a zip gun were found on March 2. The pipe bomb contained metal shrapnel, clay putty, firecrackers, and gasoline. The zip gun was made of steel pipe and had a spring-loaded cap and was loaded with a 12-gauge shotgun round.
