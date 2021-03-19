SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An Asian-owned gelato shop was left with busted windows Thursday after vandals hit the shop for the fourth time.

The community came to Yume Gelato shop owner Mike Janwar’s side hours after his East Sacramento business was vandalized.

“Thank you so much for the encouragement, it really means a lot to me. The community has been awesome,” Janwar said.

Someone left Mike’s shop with several broken windows. He spent hours Friday morning working to clean up broken glass in time to open back up.

Helen Harlin is upset about the senseless attack and says more needs to be done to protect small business owners like Mike.

“It’s just not fair,” Harlin said.

Mike doesn’t know why his shop was hit a fourth time or if this recent attack was racially motivated. Sacramento Police don’t have a known motive but acknowledge the recent attacks against Asian Americans and are looking into all circumstances.

Customers are now standing with the owner, hoping the vandalism stops.

“Seriously, this is messed up. Hard times as it is let the man survive, it’s not right,” said Vladimir Khoroshin.

Some like Jesse Burke are fired up.

“It’s ridiculous,” he said.

He’s encouraging neighborhood lookouts.

“Watch out for the businesses around me, I try to watch out for the people around,” Burke said.

Troublemakers in the streets targeting a small gelato shop whose customers are proving what’s broken can be repaired.

“The base level is people in East Sacramento can come and support this business,” Harlin said.

Just in the past 24 hours, the community has helped raise more than $8,000 on GoFundMe to fix the damage left behind.

Police are still working on identifying possible suspects.