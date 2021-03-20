FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Officers made an arrest in connection to a deadly hit-and-run that happened just outside of Fairfield last weekend, the California Highway Patrol announced on Saturday.
On March 13 at 9:45 a.m., the CHP was notified of a possible hit-and-run crash on Abernathy Road, north of Andrews Lane. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man who was later declared dead.READ MORE: Police: Man, 35, Killed In Lodi Shooting
The CHP said investigators learned the collision happened the night prior and the victim had been driving a Honda ATV when they were hit by a passing vehicle.
On March 12 at around 6:45 p.m., a suspected drunk driver with a suspended license was located in a vehicle with front-end damage at Abernathy Road and Mankas Corner Road, just north of where the body was found the next morning, authorities said. The CHP said no other vehicles or persons were located within the immediate vicinity of where the driver was located.READ MORE: Sacramento City Unified, Teachers Union Reach Agreement To Return Students To Classrooms Beginning April 8
The driver, identified as Marcos Manuel Guzman, was taken into custody and later released.
Further investigation into the hit-and-run revealed Guzman’s vehicle was involved in the deadly collision, the CHP said. An arrest warrant was issued for Guzman for felony hit-and-run and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.
Guzman was arrested Friday in Napa County and was awaiting transfer to Solano County.MORE NEWS: Police: Man Shot And Killed On March Lane In Stockton
The identity of the deceased was not released.