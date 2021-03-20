LODI (CBS13) – A 35-year-old man died after being shot overnight in Lodi, police said on Saturday.
According to the Lodi Police Department, officers received a report of a shooting at around 12:20 a.m. from N. Cherokee Lane.
First responders located the man at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead. His identity was not released.
information regarding a suspect or motive was not available.
Detectives ask that anyone who may have information on the shooting contact the Lodi Police Department.