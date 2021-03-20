ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said a fire engineer died in a crash in Roseville while reporting for duty at his station in North Highlands on Saturday.
Kyle Rutherford, 38, crashed into a center divider on westbound I-80 near Atlantic Street in Roseville. California Highway Patrol officers located Rutherford unresponsive, and he was taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The CHP said Rutherford was the only person in the vehicle and no other cars were involved. Rutherford was reportedly traveling in the left traffic lanes and, for reasons under investigation, he veered into the center divider, the CHP said.
Metro Fire said Rutherford is survived by his wife, Sheena, daughters, Leana and Lillian, sons, James and Grady, sister, Shaina, and parents Edward and Larelle.
Rutherford was hired by Metro Fire in March 2015 and was promoted to fire engineer in 2018, following in the footsteps of his retired father, the District said.
A motorcade for Rutherford traveled from Sutter Roseville to the morgue in Roseville. Metro Fire said the California Highway Patrol, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, Roseville Police Department, Rocklin Fire Department, and Lincoln Police and Fire Departments all honored Rutherford during the procession.