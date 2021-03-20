ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Investigators in Elk Grove on Saturday said they found the car of the suspect in Thursday night’s deadly shooting, but the suspect still on the run.
The Elk Grove Police Department said 36-year-old Marvin Stephney, of Sacramento, is accused of shooting a man on Starfish Way in Elk Grove after an argument.
Police reportedly arrived and found a man lying in the road with gunshot wounds. Despite lifesaving efforts, the man died at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Elk Grove Police Department.