STOCKTON (CBS13) – Stockton police on Saturday said a man was shot and killed overnight on March Lane.
Reports of the shooting came in at around 12:15 a.m. from the 2600 block of March Lane near Interstate 5, according to the Stockton Police Department.
The victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. His identity has not yet been released.
There is no available information regarding a suspect or motive, police said.
Anyone who may have information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.