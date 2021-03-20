SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The sounds of solidarity could be heard from a community that’s had enough.

“Everybody in the Asian community is just furious. We’ve been through this for so long,” said Yiqun Yeng. “Whatever we have endured, we don’t want him to have the same issue. It’s so important that we raise our next generation with anti-racism.”

Yeng wants to set an example for his family and young son and make sure the next generation doesn’t experience the hate he’s seen.

“We just feel so hurt and he’s only 11 months old and he’s in the next generation that could possibly be hated,” said Qinwei Jaing.

Many protesting Saturday near Cesar Chavez Plaza were fueled by this week’s horror in Atlanta where eight people were killed at spas, six of them Asian women.

“It’s just not fair. Call it a hate crime and call it for what it is, it’s so obvious,” said Jamie Jun.

Jun is furious after officials stopped short of calling the Atlanta shootings hate crimes.

“Improve your laws if it doesn’t constitute as one. And we have to fight for that and I hope that we all advocate for that together,” said Jun.

Crimes spurred by division are now bringing communities together. People of multiple backgrounds and of all ages are standing under one cause.

“I know there’s just been a lot of anger and frustration around what’s been happening and people are tired of it,” said Grace Vakaloloma.

Many are hoping to pave a better path for generations to come. They’re urging people to support their local Asian-run businesses and to participate in future rallies supporting the Asian community.

“This kind of behavior towards any race is not going to be tolerated. We’re going to clean it up from this beautiful country,” said Yeng.