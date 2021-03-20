Just Between Friends
Today 9am-3pm
Tomorrow 9am-1pm 50% off sale
Andy Morin Sports Complex
66 Clarksville Road, Folsom
info to promote on screen:
http://www.folsom.jbfsale.com
Fly Brave Pop Up Shirt Shop
Today
9am – 2pm
http://www.flybrave.org
online shop: Home | Fly Brave – Peace. Love. Autism. (bigcartel.com)
IG: flybrave
Facebook: Fly Brave Foundation
Twitter: Flybrave4autism
DOCO’s Identity Boutique
Spring Kick-Off Weekend — March 20-21
http://www.ShopIdentityBoutique.com
http://www.DOCOSacramento.com
Pachamama Coffee Pop Up
130 G St., Davis, Ca
8 am to 2 pm
Ripon Fun Factory / Fun Opening
114 W Main St, Ripon, CA 95366
March 20, 2021
209-718-1234
Instagram & Facebook @riponfunfactory
RiponFunFactory.com
Spring Taco Test & Car Show
Oakdale Sports Bar
9831 CA-120, Oakdale
Saturday, March 20th (11 am-4 pm)
DJ Starts Playing at NOON
https://www.facebook.com/events/445547100009556
https://www.facebook.com/primostacosbbqgrill/
https://www.visitoakdale.com/events/primo-s-tacos-presents-spring-taco-fest-car-show
Spring Market
12389 Cometa Rd
Oakdale, CA 95320
Saturday, March 20th 10 am -4 pm
The premiere of feature-length film “The Yellow Wallpaper”
Cinequest Film Festival
@penitentproductions
hysteriapictures.com/the-yellow-wallpaper