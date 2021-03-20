NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – A man on a snowmobile died after falling in the area of Frog Lake on Saturday, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said.
Reports of an avalanche involving three people came in at around 1:45 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.
When law enforcement arrived, they learned an avalanche never occurred, and all three individuals were snowmobiling in the area.
Further details regarding the fall were not released.
The other two individuals were not injured, the sheriff’s office said.
Cal Fire, Tahoe Nordic Rescue and the United States Navy assisted the Nevada County Search and Rescue team.
The sheriff’s office said a US Navy helicopter transported the body out of the area.