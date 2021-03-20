  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PM2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    9:00 PMSports Xtra
    9:30 PMJudge Judy
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – A man on a snowmobile died after falling in the area of Frog Lake on Saturday, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said.

Reports of an avalanche involving three people came in at around 1:45 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

READ MORE: Metro Fire Engineer Kyle Rutherford Dies In I-80 Crash In Roseville

When law enforcement arrived, they learned an avalanche never occurred, and all three individuals were snowmobiling in the area.

Further details regarding the fall were not released.

READ MORE: Kennedy High Football Player Emmanuel Antwi Dies After Collapsing During Game Against Hiram Johnson

The other two individuals were not injured, the sheriff’s office said.

Cal Fire, Tahoe Nordic Rescue and the United States Navy assisted the Nevada County Search and Rescue team.

MORE NEWS: Police: Man, 35, Killed In Lodi Shooting

The sheriff’s office said a US Navy helicopter transported the body out of the area.